'Singham Again' first-look: Ajay Devgn looks fierce like a lion

By Aikantik Bag 01:07 pm Nov 21, 202301:07 pm

'Singham Again' is slated for 2024 release

Ala re ala, Singham ala! Yes, the time has come to welcome the OG officer of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The much-awaited first look of Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham in Singham Again, has been unveiled. The striking poster showcases Devgn amid fire and a lion's face. Devgn shared his look on Instagram, stating, "He is mighty. He is power. He is danger. He is strength. Singham will roar again!"

The star-studded star cast of the film

The film has been in the buzz for a long time and this marks the third installment in the Singham franchise. The upcoming action drama is headlined by a huge star cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepika Padukone, among others. The makers have unveiled their first-look photographs too. The film is set for 2024 release.

