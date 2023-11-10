Orry adds new titles to resume: Gardener, graphic designer...

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Orry adds new titles to resume: Gardener, graphic designer...

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:44 pm Nov 10, 202305:44 pm

Orry Awatramani was papped with Ananya Panday at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party recently

Who is Orry/Orhan Awatramani? What does he do? These two questions continue to occupy every person's mind who follows Bollywood gossip. Awatramani is often papped with celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. On Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar quizzed Panday and Sara Ali Khan on Awatramani's occupation, following which the man himself came out to list the things that he has been/done.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Awatramani has often been spotted with Bollywood celebrities. He heads out for dinners and parties with them. While many initially confused him to be Kapoor's love interest, he gained popularity after a video interview brought him to the limelight. In the video, he said he's finally talking about what he does professionally, saying he goes to a Pilates class and works on himself.

3/5

'I've done it all,' said Awatramani

Awatramani finally opened up on his professional side. "I have worked at business conferences [since] I was 19. I've done it all. I've been a gardener. I worked at Vogue India, that's something I have done in Mumbai. I've been a graphic designer, I'm a man of many hats. I can't say I aced every job but I did," he told MensXP.

4/5

Awatramani on what he's doing personally

Even though Awatramani has listed a number of things that he has done in the past, Bollywood buffs continue to remain confused about what he does currently. "I've not liked anything, I've loved everything," he said. When asked what he does all day, he said, "I am the kind of person who spends my day commenting on people's pictures and replying to Stories."

5/5

Awatramani thinks he is 'misunderstood'

During Koffee With Karan, when Johar asked Khan and Panday about what Awatramani does for a living, they answered the question by quoting lines from his popular "I work on myself" video, without resolving the audience's confusion. However, Panday recalled one of her conversations with him, saying, "He told me that he is 'loved but misunderstood.' I think he is going by that now."