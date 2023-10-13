Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara pens heartfelt note, calls father 'Titan'

Sitara Ghattamaneni pens note on National Cinema Day

Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of renowned actor Mahesh Babu, recently shared a touching tribute to her father and the world of cinema on National Cinema Day. Accompanied by a nostalgic family photo featuring Ghattamaneni, her parents Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, brother Gautam Ghattamaneni, and late grandfather Superstar Krishna, she praised her father as a "titan of the silver screen" and expressed pride in her family's cinematic heritage.

Ghattamaneni's heartfelt post read, "CINEMA - a word that holds a very special place in my life and my upbringing. It's just not an industry for me; it's a part of my DNA. My father, a titan of the silver screen, has always been my inspiration, just like how his father was to him." She expressed gratitude and stated, "Here is to the magic of cinema and to all of you who love and support my family's cinematic journey."

