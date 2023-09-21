Gautam Gambir meets Shah Rukh Khan; pens heartfelt note

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his humility and camaraderie with people from various walks of life. Every single person has an endearing SRK story and now cricketer Gautam Gambhir has taken to Instagram and shared a photo with "King of Bollywood." Gambhir and Khan go a long way as the former captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL wins.

Gambhir met Khan at his residence and the photo was taken at the much-famed library of Mannat. Gambhir penned, "He's not just the king of Bollywood but the king of hearts. Every time we meet I go back with endless love and respect. So much to learn from u. Simply the best SRK." Fans showered their love for the duo.

