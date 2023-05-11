Sports

IPL 2023, record-breaking Yuzvendra Chahal claims 4/25 versus KKR: Stats

Yuzvendra Chahal dazzled with a record-breaking performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Yuzvendra Chahal dazzled with a record-breaking performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at Eden Gardens. Chahal claimed figures worth 4/25 from his four overs as Rajasthan Royals restricted KKR to 149/8. Chahal, who earlier in the match, became the top wicket-taker in IPL history, scripted plenty of records. We decode the stats.

Chahal becomes the highest wicket-taker in IPL history

History was rewritten as Chahal became the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL. The veteran leg-spinner accomplished the milestone with his first wicket. Chahal was tied with Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets) heading into the contest. He dismissed KKR skipper Nitish Rana in the 11th over, to record the milestone. Former RCB bowler Chahal has been one of the most consistent forces.

Chahal claims 4/25 versus KKR

Chahal claimed Rana with his second delivery of his first over. Rana's attempted slog-sweep was mistimed and he was caught out. Chahal was then hammered for runs in his second over by Venkatesh Iyer. He came back and dismissed Iyer for 57 in his third over and two balls later, he dismissed Shardul Thakur. In his final over, he dismissed Rinku Singh.

187 IPL scalps for Chahal; sixth four-wicket haul

Chahal has raced to 187 wickets in 143 IPL appearances, displacing Bravo at the summit of the IPL wickets tally. He equaled Bravo with a match-winning four-wicket haul (4/29) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in his preceding outing. Chahal now has six four-wicket hauls in the IPL. His only fifer (5/40) came against KKR in 2022. Chahal's IPL economy rate is 7.65.

A look at Chahal's IPL 2023 numbers

Chahal has continued right from where he left last season. He won the Purple Cap last season and now has 21 wickets in 12 matches this season at an average of 16.89. He has an economy rate of 7.91. He has recorded three four-wicket hauls this season. Chahal's best bowling figures of 4/17 also came against SRH earlier this season.

Fourth-highest wicket-taker for RR

Chahal, who joined RR in the IPL 2022 mega auction, has raced to 48 scalps in just his second season. He is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker for RR, surpassing James Faulkner's tally of 47. Chahal is now the second-highest wicket-taker against KKR (28).