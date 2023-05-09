Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes joint-second-highest scorer in ODIs for Bangladesh: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 09, 2023, 09:44 pm 2 min read

Rahim has slammed 330 runs against Ireland in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Birthday boy Mushfiqur Rahim registered his 44th ODI half-century against Ireland in the first ODI at Chelmsford. Rahim's knock of 61 helped Bangladesh reach a respectable total of 246/9. The 36-year-old wicketkeeper batter showed grit and determination against the Irish bowlers and played a very crucial hand under pressure. His 70-ball 61 was laced with six fours. Here we decode the stats.

A crucial hand from Rahim

Rahim has been Bangladesh's ever-dependable player who digs them out of danger across formats. This time, on his birthday, he delivered a very crucial knock. Rahim came to the crease when Bangladesh were 102/4 in the 22nd over. He stitched a 65-run stand with Mehidy Hasan followed by a 33-run partnership with Taijul Islam. He was dismissed by Joshua Little in the 45th over.

Second-oldest batter to score 50+ runs on their birthday (ODIs)

Rahim played a valiant knock against Ireland on his 36th birthday. Here are the oldest players to score 50-plus runs in ODIs on their birthdays: 39Y - Sanath Jayasuriya, 130 vs BAN, 2008 36Y - Mushfiqur Rahim, 61 vs IRE , 2023 35Y- Brain Lara, 57 vs ENG, 2004 35Y- Carl Hooper, 72 vs SL, 2001 33Y- Robert Vance, 96 vs SL, 1998

Highest ODI score batting at 6 or lower at Chelmsford

This is the first ODI match at the Country Cricket Ground in Chelmsford in 24 years. With his side in some trouble, Rahim slammed a brilliant fifty here. He scored the highest runs in ODIs here batting at number six or lower. 61 - Mushfiqur Rahim vs IRE, today 52* - Lance Klusener v ZIM, 1999 52 - Shaun Pollock v ZIM, 1999.

A look at Rahim's ODI numbers

Courtesy of his crucial knock, Rahim has now raced to 7,106 runs in 246 ODIs at an average of 37.01 (50s: 44, 100s:9). He is now the joint-second highest scorer for Bangladesh in ODIs, equalling Shakib Al Hasan's (7,106) runs tally. He is only behind Tamim Iqbal's tally of 8,224 runs. Overall, Rahim is the second-highest runscorer for Bangladesh across all formats (14,104).

How did the innings pan out?

Ireland won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat. The visitors lost their openers early. It was Najmul Shanto (44) and Hridoy, who added 50 runs and steadied the ship. Later, Rahim stitched a 65-run stand with Mehidy, taking them beyond 220. Rahim slammed only fifty of the innings as Bangladesh posted 246/9. Little was the pick of the bowlers with 3/61.