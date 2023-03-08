Sports

ICC ODI Rankings: Shakib Al Hasan makes rapid strides

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 08, 2023, 03:23 pm 2 min read

Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladeshi bowler to pick 300 ODI wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Shakib Al Hasan looked good in the recently concluded ODI series against England. His heroics with bat and ball in the 3rd ODI against England allowed Bangladesh to salvage some pride, in a series that ended 2-1 in England's favor. Shakib has made rapid strides in the latest ICC ODI Rankings released on Wednesday. Here we present further details.

27th rank as a batter, 5th as a bowler

Shakib's all-round exploits against England has helped him climb five spots to 27th in the ICC ODI Rankings among batters. He boasts 615 rating points and currently has scored 6,976 runs at a 37.71 average. The 35-year-old also climbed two spots to reach the top five in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers. He has 663 rating points. Shakib already tops the all-rounder's list.

ODI numbers of Shakib

Shakib is Bangladesh's second-highest ODI runscorer. He is also the highest-ever wicket-taker for Bangladesh in this format (300). Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (8,064 runs and 395 wickets) and Jayasuriya (13,430 runs and 323 wickets) are the only all-rounders with at least 300 wickets and 6,000-plus runs in ODIs. After Daniel Vettori and Jayasuriya, Shakib is the third left-arm spinner to reach this milestone.

Shakib's exploits against England in ODI series

The star all-rounder was one of Bangladesh's best performers in the ODI series against the Three Lions. He finished with 141 runs, which was only behind Jason Roy (155), and scalped six wickets, only behind Adil Rashid (8). Shakib smashed his 52nd fifty in the 3rd ODI and then picked 4/35 helping Bangladesh win by 50 runs.

Shakib also attained these unique feats

According to statistician Rajneesh Gupta, Shakib has now smoked 50+ runs and taken three or more wickets in the same ODI on nine occasions, the most by any player in the format. Only Afridi and Shoaib Malik achieved it on eight occasions. Shakib is the only player to register four-plus wickets and a fifty in the same ODI four times.