Bangladesh vs India: Mominul Haque slams his 16th Test fifty

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 22, 2022, 06:47 pm 2 min read

Mominul smashed 84 off 157 balls, a knock laced with 12 fours and 1 six

Top-order batter Mominul Haque played a rescuing knock for Bangladesh on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. He smashed a sublime 84, with none of the batters supporting him. As a result, Bangladesh were bundled out for 227 in 73.5 overs. Meanwhile, Mominul finally ended his run drought in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.

The lone warrior for Bangladesh

Haque was the lone warrior for Bangladesh in the first innings. He continued his exploits despite losing partners at the other end. Bangladesh were reduced to 82/3 at one stage. Mominul smashed 84 off 157 balls, a knock laced with 12 fours and 1 six. It was his 16th half-century in Test cricket. In the process, the 31-year-old completed 3,600 runs in the format.

Mominul bounces back!

Before this match, Mominul recorded single-figure scores in each of his last nine innings. His scores in this period read as 4, 0, 0, 9, 2, 5, 6, 2, and 0. Mominul's last double-digit score came in January 2022 (37 against New Zealand).

Mominul averages just 19.23 in 2022

Mominul made his Test debut in March 2013 against Sri Lanka in Galle. The left-handed batter now has 3,613 runs from 55 Tests at an average of 38.03. His tally includes 11 centuries. The 84-run knock against India helped him recover from his lean patch. Mominul still averages just 19.23 with the bat this year (250 runs in eight Tests).

The summary of Day 1

Bangladesh openers started cautiously after skipper Shakib Al Hasan elected to bat. The likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto (24), Zakir Hasan (15), Shakib (16), Mushfiqur Rahim (26), and Litton Das (25) couldn't capitalize upon their starts. Mominul, who firmly held his ground, departed toward the innings' end. Umesh and Ashwin took four wickets each, while Unadkat finished with two.