Who is New Zealand's uncapped all-rounder Henry Shipley?

Dec 19, 2022

Shipley is the second-highest wicket-taker of the Ford Trophy

All-rounder Henry Shipley has earned his maiden ODI call-up for New Zealand's tours to Pakistan and India. The 26-year-old took a hat-trick in the Ford Trophy opener for Canterbury against Wellington in November. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Shipley could replace Colin de Grandhomme, who retired from international cricket earlier this year. Here we decode the stats of Shipley.

A look at his List A numbers

Shipley made his List A debut in January 2016 for Canterbury. The right-arm seamer has taken 37 wickets from 38 matches so far. He has also scored 486 runs with the bat at an average of 22.09. The tally includes three half-centuries with the best score of 78. Shipley also has 48 and 23 T20 wickets to his name.

Career-best List A figures; maiden hat-trick

In the 2022 Ford Trophy opener, Shipley registered his career-best bowling figures in List A cricket. He claimed 6/40 in eight overs as Wellington were bowled out for 165. This included a hat-trick, the first for Canterbury and only fourth overall in the tournament's history. Shipley dismissed Tim Robinson, Lauchie Johns, and Luke Georgeson to complete his hat-trick.

Second-most wickets in Ford Trophy

Shipley is presently the second-highest wicket-taker in the Ford Trophy. He has taken 12 wickets from five matches at an average of 11.91. He is only behind Central Districts' Seth Rance, who owns 13 scalps in the tournament.

Shipley can make his debut

Shipley can certainly make his debut on New Zealand's upcoming tours to Pakistan and India. The Black Caps would be without seamer Kyle Jamieson, who continues to recover from a back injury. Jamieson has not featured for New Zealand since the Nottingham Test in June. Shipley, who has a towering frame like Jamieson, could shine on the subcontinent tracks.

A look at NZ's squad

NZ's squad for Pakistan and India tours: Kane Williamson (captain only for Pakistan ODIs), Tom Latham (captain for India ODIs), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only).