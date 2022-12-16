Sports

BAN vs IND, 1st Test: Hosts bundled out for 150

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 16, 2022, 10:21 am 1 min read

India earn a substantial 254-run lead (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Bangladesh have been bundled out for 150 in the ongoing first Test against India. As the visiting team posted 404 while batting first in the game, they earn a substantial 254-run lead in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav was Bangladesh's nemesis as the spinner delivered a stellar spell and took a five-fer. None of the Bangladesh batters could touch the 30-run mark. Here's more.

How did the innings pan out?

Bangladesh got off to a worst-possible start as pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto on the innings' first ball. The seamer took two more wickets in the innings. Kuldeep showcased his magic in the middle overs and returned with figures of 5/40. None of the Bangladesh batters got going as Mushfiqur Rahim's 28 was their highest individual score.