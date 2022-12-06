Sports

BANA vs INDA, 2nd Test: Visitors trail by 241 runs

BANA vs INDA, 2nd Test: Visitors trail by 241 runs

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 06, 2022, 04:40 pm 2 min read

India A bowled out Bangladesh A for 252 on Day 1

India A bowled out Bangladesh A for 252 on Day 1 of the 2nd unofficial Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Medium-pacer Mukesh Kumar stole the show with six wickets. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav and Jayant Yadav scalped two wickets each. Shahadat Hossain was the top-scorer for the hosts (80), while Jaker Ali also slammed a half-century. India A finished on 11/0 at stumps.

How did Day 1 pan out?

Bangladesh A were reduced to 84/5 after India A invited them to bat. Umesh, Mukesh, and Jayant were straight into the act. Hossain and Ali shared a century stand to take the hosts past 200 thereafter. Umesh broke the 139-run partnership by removing Hossain. Bangladesh's tail fell in the next nine overs. India A are now 11/0 and trail by 241 runs.

Mukesh register brilliant figures

Pacer Mukesh was the pick of India's bowlers in the first innings. He snapped up six wickets for 40 runs in 15.5 overs. His tally included a total of five maiden overs. Interestingly, Umesh and Jayant registered identical figures. Both took two wickets and gave away 55 runs in 16 overs. Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar returned wicketless.

Hossain, Ali come to rescue!

Hossain played a solid knock for Bangladesh A when they were in a spot of bother. He counter-attacked having slammed a brisk half-century. The middle-order batter finished with 80 off 138 deliveries (9 fours and 2 sixes). Meanwhile, Ali remained watchful in his 149-ball 62. He slammed 6 fours and 1 six. The duo registered a rescuing century partnership.

Jaiswal, Easwaran return unbeaten

Yashasvi Jaiswal (8*) and skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (3*) came out to bat for India A in the final session. The former collected 2 fours before returning unbeaten. India have a star-studded batting line-up in Cheteshwar Pujara, Yash Dhull, and Sarfaraz Khan.