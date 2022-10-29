Sports

T20 World Cup, BAN vs ZIM: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 29, 2022, 12:49 pm 3 min read

BAN and ZIM are up against each other (Source: Twitter/@ZimCricketv)

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are up against each other in match number 28 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Brisbane on Sunday. Bangladesh will hope to secure two crucial points against a spirited Zimbabwe outfit. Notably, Zimbabwe's first match didn't have a result and in the second, they overcame Pakistan. Bangladesh need to response after a defeat versus South Africa. Here's more.

Details Timing, pitch report, and TV listing

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh match is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST. As far as the pitch report is concerned, a score around the 160-run mark will be par. Batters will enjoy the surface with the bowlers needing to keep their offerings in check. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

BAN vs ZIM Both sides need to respond well in a crucial game

Bangladesh were outplayed by South Africa in their previous Group 2 match. Senior figures in the side need to take up the responsibility. Shakib Al Hasan remains Bangladesh's main asset with bat and ball. Zimbabwe were top-notch versus Pakistan, defending a low score. Batting wise, Zimbabwe have to pull up their socks. With the ball, Craig Ervine's side can be a handful.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

Bangladesh Probable XI: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, M Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud Zimbabwe Probable XI: CR Ervine (c), M Shumba, RP Burl, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, SC Williams, B Evans, RW Chakabva, LM Jongwe, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

Performers Here are the top performers

Shakib has claimed 125 scalps in the 20 overs set-up for the Bangladesh side. Shakib is also the highest wicket-taker in the ICC T20 World Cup with 44 scalps. Zimbabwe's Luke Jongwe has claimed 49 scalps in T20Is and is one shy of 50. Sikandar Raza has scored 1,185 runs for Zimbabwe at an average of 20.78. He has six fifties.

Information A 12-7 win-loss record for Bangladesh over Zimbabwe

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have faced each other on 19 occasions in the shortest format. Bangladesh have been the happier side with 12 wins compared to Zimbabwe's 7.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Dream11 Fantasy option 1: Litton Das (vc), R Chakabva, Craig Ervine, M Shumba, Afif Hossain, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Blessing Muzarabani, M Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Brad Evans Dream11 Fantasy option 2: Litton Das, R Chakabva, Craig Ervine, M Shumba, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (vc), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Blessing Muzarabani, H Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Brad Evans