Sports

T20 World Cup, England vs Ireland: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

T20 World Cup, England vs Ireland: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 25, 2022, 12:19 pm 3 min read

England clinched the 2010 T20 WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England will cross swords with Ireland in their next assignment in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The Three Lions defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in their opener and would be raring to get yet another win. On the other hand, Ireland lost their first Super 12 match against Sri Lanka by nine wickets. Here is the preview of the contest.

Details Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host this duel on Wednesday (October 26). 19 T20Is have been played at this venue, with the average first-innings score being 140. The previous contest at this venue saw India chase down 160 against Pakistan. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed (9:30 AM IST) on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Information Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met only once in T20Is before, back in 2010, and the game got washed out due to rain. Notably, Ireland dominated the proceedings in that contest, having restricted England to 120/8 in their 20 overs.

ENG vs IRE England would aim to fill loopholes

Although the Three Lions defeated Afghanistan, their 113-run chase was far from smooth. They crossed the line in 18.1 overs and lost five wickets in the process. Their pace-bowling unit was impressive. On the other hand, Ireland, after losing their opener to Zimbabwe, recorded two wins in the qualifying stage. However, SL thrashed them comprehensively. Bouncing back against England would take some beating.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides

England (Probable XI): Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Ireland (Probable XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Dawid Malan (471) and Moeen Ali (466) have been among runs in T20Is in 2022. Speed merchant Mark Wood has claimed 11 wickets in four T20Is this year (Economy rate: 6.31). Joshua Little's tally of 32 T20I wickets is the third highest for a bowler in 2022. Curtis Campher is the only all-rounder to scalp a hat-trick and score a half-century in T20 WC.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy Cricket (Option 1): Jos Buttler (C), Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran (VC), Curtis Campher, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Joshua Little. Fantasy Cricket (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Curtis Campher, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Gareth Delany, Joshua Little.