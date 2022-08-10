Sports

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in third ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 10, 2022

Bangladesh ended their dismal tour of Zimbabwe by winning the third and final ODI on Wednesday. Prior to this, Bangladesh lost the T20I series versus Zimbabwe (1-2) and came into this match, trailing the hosts (0-2). Batting first, Bangladesh managed 256/9 in 50 overs. In response, Zimbabwe lost wickets upfront and that impacted the run-chase. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh were 41/0 at one stage before being reduced to 47/3. Thereafter, Anamul Haque and Mahmudullah added a fifty-plus stand. Mahumudullah and Afif Hossain added 49 runs next before Zimbabwe hit back. Afif's unbeaten 85 helped Bangladesh get past 250. In response, Zimbabwe lost six wickets for 49 runs to give Bangladesh the impetus. A collective bowling show helped the Tigers roar aloud.

Anamul Anamul scores a gutsy 76

Anamul struck a 71-ball 76 for Bangladesh, hammering six fours and four sixes. He slammed his fifth ODI fifty. Anamul has become the 19th Bangladesh batter in ODIs to get past 1,200 runs. He has 1,221 runs at 32.13. The opener surpassed Junaid Siddique's tally of 1,196 runs for the Bangladesh cricket team.

Do you know? Afif excels for the visitors

Afif was superb for the Tigers, roaring his way to an unbeaten 85. His knock was laced with six fours and two sixes. Afif now has 481 ODI runs at 43.72. This was his highest ODI score, besides a third fifty.

Bowling A look at the notable bowling feats

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza (1/40) did an able job. He has raced to 68 ODI scalps at 43.44. Mustafizur Rahman was solid with the ball for Bangladesh. Fizz (4/17) has raced to 139 ODI wickets at just 23.32. Taijul Islam (2/20) has raced to 20 scalps. Ebadot Hossain (2/21) chipped in as well in his maiden ODI match.

Information A solid stand between the last two Zimbabwe batters

Bangladesh had reduced Zimbabwe at 83/9 but the last pair of Richard Ngarava and Victor Nyauchi showed tremendous character. The two added a superb fifty-plus stand for the final wicket as the visitors struggled to find an inroad.