T20 WC, AUS vs SL: Aaron Finch elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 25, 2022, 04:04 pm 2 min read

The Perth Stadium will host this match (Source: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Hosts Australia will fight for redemption as they take on Sri Lanka in their upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match. The Men in Yellow lost to New Zealand by 89 runs in their opener. Meanwhile, the Lankans defeated Ireland by nine wickets in their first Super 12 match. Australian captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams A look at the two teams

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara. Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

Changes Adam Zampa tests COVID-19 positive; Pathum Nissanka returns

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the clash against Sri Lanka. According to cricket.com.au, although Zampa showed only minor symptoms, he was in contention for the game. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has replaced Zampa in the final XI. The former last played a T20I during the tour of Sri Lanka in June. Meanwhile, opener Pathum Nissanka returns in Sri Lanka's XI.

Details Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Perth Stadium will host this duel on October 25. Only three T20Is have been played at this venue so far, with the average first-innings score being 142. Teams chasing have won twice here. The track is traditionally known to favor fast bowlers. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed (4:30 PM IST) on Hotstar (paid subscription).

H2H Here's the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 25 times in T20Is so far with the head-to-head record being 15-10 in Australia's favor. Australia defeated the Lankan team 2-1 in their last bilateral T20I meeting, which took place in June this year. In T20 WC, the Aussies defeated Sri Lanka thrice and suffered a solitary loss. Meanwhile, SL have won nine of their 18 T20Is Down Under.

Performers Mendis has smashed five fifties in last 10 T20Is

Kusal Mendis has smashed five fifties in last 10 T20Is, including an unbeaten 68 against Ireland in his last outing. With nine scalps in four games, Wanindu Hasaranga is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament. David Warner has scored 642 runs in 16 T20Is against Sri Lanka (50s: 6, 100s: 1). Adam Zampa has 21 wickets in 12 T20Is against the Lankan team.