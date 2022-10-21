Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, England vs Afghanistan: Preview and stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 21, 2022, 06:15 pm 3 min read

Dawid Malan lately struck his 14th T20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A belligerent-looking England will cross swords with Afghanistan in the second match of the Super 12 in the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. Jos Buttler-led England lately whipped Australia by 2-0 in the three-match series. As for Afghanistan, they had a decent run in the Asia Cup 2022 and will look to be a notch above in the T20 WC. Here's the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The match will take place at the Perth Stadium The venue has hosted two T20Is, with the chasing side winning in one of those instances. It's a fairly high-scoring ground, given both England and Australia touched 200 in a fixture earlier this month. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (4:30 PM IST).

H2H Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

England command a perfect 2-0 record over the Afghans. Their maiden meet was during the 2012 T20 WC, with the Three Lions seizing a 116-run win. Luke Wright top-scored with a 55-ball 99*, piloting England to 196/5. Later, England folded Afghanistan on 80. Their second and final meeting was during the 2016 edition, with the then-Eoin Morgan-led side doling out a 15-run triumph.

AFG vs ENG A star studded contest on offer

Afghanistan boast a competent line-up for the mega tournament. The likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Najibullah Zadran hold the scoring reins. Spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman are able wicket-taking options. For England, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales can set the stage ablaze along with Dawid Malan at number 3. Seamers Mark Wood and Sam Curran could run riot in Perth.

Injury Topley ruled out; Tymal Mills called in

England pacer Reece Topley was ruled out of the T20 World Cup a few days ago after suffering ligament damage to his left ankle. He injured his ankle while taking part in fielding drills before England's warm-up game against Pakistan in Brisbane. England have replaced the bowler with Tymal Mills, who was part of the reserves.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

England (Probable XI): Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Jos Buttler's last three T20I knocks: 68(32), 17(13), and 65*(41). Speedster Mark Wood has claimed nine T20I scalps in four matches this year at 8.66. Mujeeb Ur Rahman has picked 45 scalps at 16.57. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan has snapped up 118 wickets in 71 matches, averaging 14.21. Najibullah Zadran has battered 1,559 runs at 32.47, striking at 142.89.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy Cricket (Option 1): Jos Buttler (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Najibullah Zadran, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Mohammad Nabi, Mark Wood, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (vc), Fazalhaq Farooqi. Fantasy Cricket (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Najibullah Zadran, Dawid Malan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood (vc), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.