Reece Topley ruled out of T20 World Cup: Here's why

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 19, 2022, 07:21 pm 2 min read

Topley will miss the World Cup due to ligament damage to his left ankle (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England pacer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup. England have replaced the bowler with Tymal Mills, who was part of the reserves. Topley will miss the World Cup due to ligament damage to his left ankle. He injured his ankle while taking part in fielding drills before England's warm-up game against Pakistan in Brisbane. Here's more.

Injury Topley rolled his ankle before undergoing scans

Topley rolled his ankle while going through the drill and underwent scans which revealed the injury. The pacer has battled multiple back injuries in the past and this serves as a latest blow. Notably, he has been one of England's better bowlers in the shortest format this year, having taken 17 wickets in 16 games with the best of 3/22.

Information A look at his numbers in the shortest format

Topley has played 22 T20I games for England, claiming 22 scalps at an average of 29.50. In T20 cricket, he has claimed 168 scalps in 131 games at just 22.01.

Mills Mills replaces Topley in England's squad

Mills has replaced Topley in England's 15-member squad. The 30-year-old pacer has picked up 198 scalps in 172 games at 24.03. He has two four-wicket hauls under his belt. For England, Mills has amassed 12 scalps in 13 games at 31.16. He has an economy rate of 8.37. Meanwhile, Lancashire's left-arm seamer Luke Wood will join the England set-up as a travelling reserve.