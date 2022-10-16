Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, WI vs Scotland: Preview and stats

West Indies are the only team to have won the T20 WC twice (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

West Indies and Scotland will cross swords in their respective opener of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Two-time champions West Indies will head into the contest as favorites. They have services of many T20 stalwarts. On the other hand, Scotland, who were invincible in the first round of last year's T20 WC, would aim to cause an upset. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this contest on Monday (October 17). Three T20Is have been played at this venue with the first-innings score being 182. The track is fruitful for batters and the chasing team has lost two of the three games here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Do you know? Never met in T20Is before

The two teams have never locked horns in T20Is before and the upcoming contest would mark their maiden meeting in the format. In ODIs, however, the two sides have met thrice with West Indies emerging winners every single time.

WI vs SCO West Indies are aiming to change their fortunes

WI haven't really enjoyed a great run of form this year, having won just seven of their 21 T20Is. The onus will be on the likes of Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and, Rovman Powell, who have been in form lately. For Scotland, skipper Richie Berrington needs to lead from the front. Pacer Josh Davey will look to make a mark with the new ball.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odeon Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Obed McCoy Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Jones, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Stats Who are the key performers?

With 557 runs in 20 games, Nicholas Pooran is the sixth-highest run-getter in T20Is this year. Holder's tally of 23 wickets in 16 T20Is is the joint-fourth-highest for a bowler in 2022. Obed McCoy's figures of 6/17 are the best for a bowler in T20Is this year (only full members). Berrington is Scotland's highest run-getter in the format with 1,718 runs in 76 games.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Nicholas Pooran (VC), Richard Berrington, Brandon King, George Munsey, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers (C), Mark Watt, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Josh Davey Fantasy XI (Option 2): Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles, Richard Berrington, George Munsey, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder (VC), Kyle Mayers, Michael Leask, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Josh Davey