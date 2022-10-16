Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Juventus overcome Torino 1-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 16, 2022

Juventus claimed their fourth win in Serie A 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@juventusfc)

Dusan Vlahovic starred as Juventus eked out a 1-0 win in the Turin derby on matchday 10 of Serie A 2022-23. With that, the Old Lady have gone to the seventh spot in the standings. After a goalless first half, Vlahovic broke the deadlock in the 74th minute in what was the only goal scored in the game. Here are the key stats.

Vlahovic and Adrien Rabiot were on the cusp of upping the visitors in the first half but failed. Both Nemanja Radonjic and Nikola Vlasic missed the target for Torino while a feeble strike from Miranchuk curled straight into the goalkeeper's gloves. Later, Moise Kean shot the ball wide before Vlahovic tapped in from a close range to garner a win for the Zebras.

As per Opta, Vlahovic has become only the third Serbian player and first for Juventus to have scored a Serie A goal in the Derby della Mole. Adem Ljajic (2017) and Sasa Lukic (2019) did it earlier. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old forward netted his sixth goal in nine appearances in the Italian top-flight.

Juventus have won 12 of their last 14 away derbies against Torino in Serie A (D1, L1), keeping 10 clean sheets in the period. Interestingly, the Old Lady have won an away match in all competitions for the first time since April 25, 2012, vs Sassuolo in Serie A. Since then, they had registered two draws and six defeats in away fixtures.

Atalanta (24 points) are temporarily seated atop post a 2-1 win over Sassuolo. Napoli (23) could pip them, given they manage at least a draw against Bologna. Lazio (20), Udinese (20), and AC Milan (20) complete the top five. Jose Mourinho's AS Roma (19) are seated sixth, with Juventus (16) following suit. Meanwhile, Torino (11) occupy the 11th spot (W3, D2, L5).