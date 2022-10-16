Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Tottenham Hotspur beat Everton: Key stats

Tottenham Hotspur beat Everton 2-0 (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Tottenham Hotspur beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League 2022-23 season. After a goalless first half, Harry Kane scored a penalty in the 59th minute. Post that, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg netted as well as Spurs maintained their in-form run. Antonio Conte's men made a sound statement as they went level on points with Manchester City, who face Liverpool on Sunday. Here are further details.

Match How did the match pan out?

Kane broke Everton's resistance in the second half with a penalty after being tripped in the area by Jordan Pickford, who had failed to hold on to Matt Doherty's long-range effort. Hojbjerg added a second late on with a curling strike that took a slight deflection off Alex Iwobi. Everton missed two presentable chances in the first half and will be ruing the same.

Numbers Spus dominate the show

Spurs have 23 points from 10 games (W7 D2 L1). Conte's side has scored 22 goals and has a goal difference of +12. Meanwhile, Everton have collected 14 points from 10 games, suffering their fourth defeat and second in succession. Spurs clocked 21 shots, including seven on target. Everton failed to effect a singled shot on target.

Information A record tally for Spurs

Tottenham, who have won 23 points from their 10 PL games this season, have collected their highest points tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1963-64 (24 pts - considering 3 points for a win).

Do you know? Notable numbers for Harry Kane

Kane has scored in each of his last five PL appearances for Tottenham. It's his longest ever scoring run in the competition. Kane now has 192 Premier League goals, including nine this season. Overall, he has amassed 258 goals for Spurs, including 10 this season.