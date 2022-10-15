Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Key details about the group stage

Written by V Shashank Oct 15, 2022, 07:41 pm 2 min read

The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup beings on Sunday (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The much-coveted ICC T20 World Cup kickstarts on October 16. 2014 winners Sri Lanka will face Namibia in a first round Group A encounter in Geelong. A total of 12 first round matches will be played between eight teams divided into two groups till October 21. The top two teams from Group A and B will head into the Super 12 stage. Here's more.

Teams Eight teams to partake in the first round

Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and UAE (Group A) and West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, and Zimbabwe (Group B) will participate in the first round. The top two teams from each group advance into Super 12 to face Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa. Reigning champions Australia are up against New Zealand in the first Super 12 match on October 22.

Qualifier A UAE, Ireland emerge from Global Qualifier A

The Global Qualifier A was held in Oman in the month of February. Group A constituted Ireland, UAE, Bahrain, and Germany. Meanwhile, Group B comprised Nepal, Oman, Canada, and the Philippines. UAE were crowned the winner in the Global Qualifier A. They beat Ireland by seven wickets in the 160-run chase. Finalists UAE and Ireland received a ticket for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Qualifiers ICC conducts Global Qualifiers for T20 WC

ICC conducted Global Qualifiers A and B earlier this year. The teams that took part advanced from their Regional Finals. They were either ousted in the first round of the 2021 T20 WC or were the highest-ranked sides not already qualified for this stage. The finalists of the Qualifiers will now face 9-12th ranked teams from the 2021 edition in the first round.

Qualifier B Zimbabwe, Netherlands rise from Global Qualifier B

The Global Qualifier B was held in July in Zimbabwe. Jersey, Singapore, USA, and Zimbabwe formed Group A. Hong Kong, The Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda were in Group B. The Netherlands bested USA by seven wickets in the semis to grab a ticket for the T20 WC. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs to advance further.

Prize money Teams getting past the first round will get $40,000

The total prize pool comprises a whopping $5.6 million. The teams winning the first round will get $40,000 (for any win) while the losing team shall also garner the same. The teams exiting in the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each. Meanwhile, the teams getting past the Super 12 round will collect $40,000 each. The losing semi-finalists will get $400,000 each.