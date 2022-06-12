Sports

Afghanistan overcome Zimbabwe in the second T20I: Records broken

Written by V Shashank Jun 12, 2022

Afghanistan looked commanding throughout the second T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan downed Zimbabwe by 21 runs in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It was an all-round effort from Mohammad Nabi & Co. They now enjoy a 13-1 lead over Zimbabwe in T20I match-ups. For Zimbabwe, Innocent Kaia and Sikandar Raza scored the chunk of runs but failed to steer them home. Here's more.

Match How did the second T20I pan out?

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan lost three wickets in the powerplay, succumbing to 46/3 in 5.1 overs. However, Najibullah stitched a 37-run stand alongside Karim Janat to steady the innings. Later, whirlwind knocks from Najibullah and Nabi steered them to 170 runs. Zimbabwe stitched two crucial 50-plus stands but failed to get the job done.

Zazai 800 T20I runs for Zazai

Zazai, who slammed a match-winning 45 in the last game, rendered a desirable start in the second T20I as well. The southpaw scored a 13-ball 28, striking at a stupendous rate of 215.38. He hit three fours and two sixes. Zazai has now raced to 800 runs in 24 T20Is. He averages 36.36 while striking at 148.42. He has one hundred and three fifties.

Duo Key numbers for Najibullah, Nabi

Najibullah scored a 46-ball 57 comprising six fours and one six. It was his seventh T20I fifty and third against Zimbabwe. He has now raced to 1,360 runs in T20Is Notably, the southpaw is inching close to Asghar Afghan's tally (1,382). Nabi bashed a 22-ball 43*. His knock was laced with one four and four sixes. He now has 1,597 runs in 90 T20Is.

Zimbabwe Key numbers for Zimbabwean bowlers

Chatara pocketed figures of 2/33, including the wicket of a dangerous-looking Zazai. He has raced to 42 T20I wickets. He is now the second-highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe against Afghanistan (8). Right-arm medium Luke Jongwe garnered figures of 1/26. He now has 40 wickets in T20Is. Leg-spinner Ryan Burl captured figures worthy of 1/15. He now has 25 wickets, joint-seventh-most alongside Blessing Muzarabani.

Information Najibullah-Nabi clock a notable feat

The hard-hitting duo of Najibullah and Nabi played ferociously against Zimbabwe. They added 69 runs amongst themselves. Notably, it is the third-highest partnership by Afghanistan batters for the sixth wicket. The duo also bettered the previously held 67*-run stand that they notched in 2016.

Information Raza attains a notable feat

Raza pummelled a 21-ball 41 to keep Zimbabwe in the chase. The all-rounder hammered one four and four sixes. He has now raced to 685 runs in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, Raza surpassed Chamu Chibhabha (667) to become the sixth-highest run-getter for Zimbabwe in T20Is.

Records A look at other laud-worthy records

Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia slammed his maiden T20I fifty. He has now amassed 104 runs in six T20Is at 20.80. Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed 2/32 in the second T20I. He has now compiled 106 scalps while averaging 12.84 in the format. Left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi grabbed 1/19 in four overs. He has now affected eight dismissals in five outings at 14.75.