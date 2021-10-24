Premier League, West Ham beat Tottenham: Records broken

West Ham beat Tottenham 1-0 in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday. The Hammers saw Michail Antonio score the decisive goal in the 72nd minute. The hosts sealed their fifth win of the season and rose to fourth. They have 17 points from nine matches. Meanwhile, Spurs suffered their fourth loss. Here we present the records that were broken.

How did the match pan out?

It was a pulsating first half with both sides creating chances. Tomas Soucek missed from close range as Harry Kane was denied by Lukasz Fabianski. West Ham maintained pressure as Spurs failed to get close in the second half with no threat on goal. West Ham gained the lead as Aaron Cresswell's cross saw Antonio score from six yards out.

Unique record for Antonio

As per Opta, all 52 of Antonio's Premier League goals have been scored from inside the penalty area. He is only behind Tim Cahill (56) and Chicharito (53) to have scored more goals in the competition with 100% of them coming from inside the box. Antonio has now scored six goals in the Premier League this season.

Antonio scripts these feats against Spurs

Antonio has now scored more goals against Spurs (6) than against any other club he's faced in the Premier League. He has also scored in each of his last three games against Spurs at the London Stadium.

Leicester City beat Brentford 2-1

Leicester City enjoyed a 2-1 win over Brentford. Youri Tielmans scored the opener in the 14th minute before Mathias Jensen equalized for the hosts. However, James Maddison scored the winner in the 73rd minute. Leicester secured their fourth win this season.