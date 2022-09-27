Sports

UEFA Nations League, Germany hold England 3-3: Key stats

England were held to a frustrating 3-3 draw by Germany on matchday 6 of the UEFA Nations League on Monday. With that, the Three Lions culminated their run in the tourney without a solitary win. England, who finished at the bottom of League A Group 3 and have been relegated in the Nations League, will ply their trade in League B next. Here's more.

Match England unleash a late assault but in vain

After a goalless first half, Germany found the opener through Ilkay Gundogan's penalty. Forward Kai Havertz was quick to double the lead before Luke Shaw and Mason Mount helped England draw parity. England captain Harry Kane nailed a penalty to take a 3-2 lead before Havertz completed a brace after goal-keeper Nick Pope failed to collect the ball.

Context Why does this story matter?

England have fallen since reaching the Euro 2020 final last year.

In the Nations League, they suffered two telling defeats versus Hungary (4-0) and later Italy (1-0).

With the World Cup next, England fans will be worried about the current scenario.

Gareth Southgate's England are lacking confidence and look like a shadow of themselves.

England are vulnerable defensively and that is an issue.

Information An unwanted record for England

As stated, England failed to triumph in a single game in the Nations League. As per Opta, it's their longest run without a win since April-June 1993 (a six-match streak then as well). It's also their longest-ever winless run going into a major tourney.

Record Some more of undesirable records for England

As per Opta, England have now conceded a minimum of three goals in consecutive home matches for the first time since June 1995 (vs Sweden and Brazil). Also, the concluded affair was England's highest scoring game that was goalless at half-time since the 5-1 win over Kazakhstan dating back to October 2008.

Kane Sensational Kane chronicles these feats

As per Opta, Kane becomes only the second player in history to score in four successive appearances against Germany. Hungary's Imre Schlosser was the first to do so (four matches between 1909-1912). Also, Kane became only the fifth player to start 50 games as captain for England's men's national side after Bobby Moore (90), Billy Wright (90), Bryan Robson (64), and David Beckham (59).

Information Havertz lights up Wembley

As per Opta, Havertz is now the first player to net a brace for the German national team at Wembley since Oliver Bierhoff in the EURO 1996 final versus the Czech Republic. The 23-year-old has raced to 10 goals across 30 appearances for Germany.

Standings England wound up at the bottom of the group

England mustered three points from six matches, scoring four goals and conceding 10. Italy topped the group with 11 points (W3, D2, L1). They have now bagged a berth in the Nations League finals scheduled next June. Meanwhile, Hungary concluded second with 10 points (W3, D1, L2). Germany finished third with seven points coming through a win, four draws, and a loss.