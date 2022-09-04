Sports

Ligue 1 2022-23, PSG annihilate Nantes 3-0: Key stats

Sep 04, 2022

PSG rout Nantes 3-0 in gameweek 6 (Source: Twitter/@PSG_english)

Kylian Mbappe's brace and a stupendous finish from Nuno Mendes saw Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain torch Nantes in gameweek 6 of the 2022-23 season. Mbappe upped the Parisians 1-0 before Nandes were reduced to 10 men following a high challenge on Vitinha by Fabio. The VAR confirmed Mbappe's tap-in from close quarters, followed by a subbed-in Mendes slotting one to seal the win.

Match How did the match pan out?

PSG came close to upping one through Danilo Pereira but were denied by an excellent save from goalkeeper Alban Lafont. Messi assisted Mbappe (18') whose curler found the back of the net. The hosts looked resolute in the second half before a link-up between Messi and Mbappe (54') saw the latter finish. Mendes (68') sealed three points in style with a curler over Lafont.

Do you know? PSG equal this record

PSG now own 24 goals across the first six games in Ligue 1 2022-23. They have equaled Manchester City (2019-20) and Bayern Munich (2020-21) among the top five teams in European leagues with the most goals at this stage in the 21st century.

Records Messi, Mbappe ink these records

As per Opta, Mbappe has raced to 30 goals from fast breaks, which is the most in the top five Europen leagues since his debut in the French top-flight. Meanwhile, Messi (32 matches) is now the second-fastest to reach 20 assists in Ligue 1 from the time Opta began analyzing the tourney (2006/07). Former PSG player Angel Di Maria (31) holds the record.

Information Mbappe tops the scoring charts in 2022-23 season

Mbappe (7) has equaled Neymar as the joint-leading goal scorer in Ligue 1 2022-23 season. He now owns 126 goals for the Parisians across 147 appearances in the top-flight. Overall, he has steered to 142 goals in 188 Ligue 1 appearances.

Standings PSG keep their unbeaten streak intact

PSG are yet to taste a defeat in Ligue 1 2022-23 season, having won five games besides a solitary draw. They are seated atop the standings with 16 points and a goal difference of +20. Marseille follow suit, with 16 points but have a goal difference of +10. Nantes are seated 10th, with six points from a sole win, three draws, and two losses.