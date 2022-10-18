Sports

Roger Binny appointed BCCI President: Here are his career achievements

Roger Binny appointed BCCI President: Here are his career achievements

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 18, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

Binny took 18 wickets in the 1983 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former Indian all-rounder, Roger Binny, has succeeded Sourav Ganguly as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President. His appointment was confirmed at the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai. Binny, who instrumental to India's success in the 1983 World Cup, has been named the 36th president of the Indian cricket board. Here are his career achievements.

Achievements Career achievements of Binny

Binny helped India win the historic 1983 World Cup. The former right-arm seamer finished as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, having claimed 18 wickets at 18.66. He represented India in 27 Tests and 72 ODIs. Binny finished with 124 wickets and 1,459 runs with the bat. Binny was also the coach of the 2000 Under-19 World Cup-winning team.

Attributes Attributes of Binny

Binny made his international debut for India in 1979 in a Test match against Pakistan. He went on the represent the nation for the next eight years across Test and ODI cricket. Binny was a medium-pacer, who could swing the ball both ways. An aggressive batter, he was also handy down the order. Binny was always on the money in English conditions.

Do you know? A record 451-run stand in Ranji Trophy

Binny shone in the 1977/78 Ranji Trophy season, having registered an unbroken partnership of 451 runs for the first wicket with Sanjay Desai. The partnership came for Karnataka against Kerala. Binny struck a staggering 211 in that innings.

Heroics Binny starred Down Under

After his heroics in the 1983 World Cup, Binny starred in the 1984/85 Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket Down Under. India scripted history after winning the multi-nation tournament, involving hosts Australia, Pakistan, England, West Indies, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Binny finished as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament (9) with Kapil Dev. L Sivaramakrishnan topped the list with 10 wickets.

Information A look at other notable numbers

Binny remains the only Indian to have taken seven or more wickets while conceding less than 100 runs in a Test in England (7/58 against England in Headingley in 1986). His career-best innings figures in Test cricket came against Pakistan in Kolkata in 1987 (6/56).