Mohammad Rizwan slams his 22nd T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 13, 2022, 05:00 pm 3 min read

Mohammad Rizwan recorded his 9th T20I fifty this year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Mohammad Rizwan smashed his 22nd T20I fifty, guiding Pakistan to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ongoing Tri-series, also involving hosts New Zealand. Rizwan smashed a 56-ball 69 as Pakistan chased down 174 with a delivery to spare. Rizwan has most 50-plus scores in T20Is this year (9). He smashed 13 such scores in 2021, most by a batter in a calendar year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rizwan has been enjoying a rich vein of form lately.

He has crossed the 50-run mark nine times in his last 15 outings.

Riding on their brilliance, Pakistan recorded their third win of the series in four league games.

The Men in Green will now meet NZ in the final on October 14.

Bangladesh ended the series without a single win.

Rizwan Rizwan guides Pakistan to yet another win

Pakistan's highest run-scorer in the game, Rizwan smashed four boundaries during his stay and his strike rate was 123.21. He added 101 runs for the opening wicket alongside skipper Babar Azam, who scored a 40-ball 55. Mohammad Nawaz took over the baton in the end overs and ended up scoring an unbeaten 20-ball 45. Notably, this was Rizwan's second fifty of the series.

Career Rizwan's performance in T20Is

Rizwan's tally of 2,426 runs in 72 games is the fourth-highest for a Pakistan batter in T20Is (50s: 22, 100:1). While his average (52.73) is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs, he has a strike rate of 128.22. His highest score (104*) was recorded against South Africa last year. Rizwan has also scored most T20I runs as a designated wicket-keeper (2,285).

Information His overall stats in T20 cricket

Coming to his overall numbers in the 20-over format, the 30-year-old has 5,673 runs in 203 games at an average and strike rate of 43.64 and, 126.12 respectively (50s: 48, 100s: 1). His highest score in the format remains 104*.

Stat Attack Rizwan has been dominating Bangladesh

The dashing opener has enjoyed facing Bangladesh bowlers in T20Is, having scored 242 runs in eight games. While he averages a staggering 60.50 in these matches, he strikes at the rate of 115.23. Both of Rizwan's T20I fifties against the Bangla Tigers have been recorded in the ongoing series. He scored a match-winning 78* against them in the opener.

Form Rizwan's form in 2022

As mentioned above, Rizwan has the most 50-plus scores in T20Is this year (9). His tally of 787 runs in 17 games is only second to India's Suryakumar Yadav (801). His highest score (88*) was recorded against England last month. In overall T20s, Rizwan has amassed 1,608 runs in 36 games at a staggering average and strike rate of 57.42 and 129.36 (50s: 19).

Partnership Babar and Rizwan's 8th century partnership

Rizwan added 101 runs alongside skipper Babar for the opening wicket. The duo recorded their eighth century stand in the format. No other pair has more than five such partnerships. The duo has added runs at an average of 54.38. They also have eight half-century stands. Their tally of 2,284 partnership runs in 44 games is also the highest for a pair in T20Is.