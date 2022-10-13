Sports

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly aims to move on from administration

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 13, 2022, 04:33 pm 2 min read

Ganguly has been serving as BCCI President since 2017 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sourav Ganguly's days as the BCCI president are all but over. While an official announcement on his exit is impending, Ganguly has confirmed that he will 'move on to something else'. Speaking at a Bandhan Bank event, the former Indian captain stated that he has been an administrator for a long time and now wants to move on. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ganguly, who took over the crucial post in 2019, is eligible to extend his role as per Supreme Court's revised norms.

However, he reportedly didn't get the backing from the other members.

An official announcement regarding his ouster is expected to come soon.

Former Indian all-rounder Roger Binny is all but set to replace Ganguly at the helm.

Staement What did Ganguly say?

The 50-year-old is determined to "do bigger things" in the coming days. "I have been an administrator and I will move on to something else," he said at the event. "Whatever you do in life the best days are when you played for India. I have been president of BCCI and I will go on to do bigger things."

Words Ganguly emphasizes the importance of hard work

He further highlighted the importance of hard work, citing examples of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Indian PM Narendra Modi. "I never believed in history but the feeling in the past was east lacked talent to play at that level. You don't become an Ambani or Narendra Modi in one day. You have to work for months and years to get there," he said.

Binny Roger Binny set to replace Ganguly

As per reports in The Times of India, Roger Binny is set to take over the reins from Ganguly. The 1983 World Cup-winner has already filed his nomination papers and is likely to be elected unopposed. Notably, the 67-year-old has also served as the selector of the national team. The results of the elections are likely to come on October 18.

Office bearers Who will be the other office bearers?

Current Treasurer, Arun Dhumal will reportedly replace Brijesh Patel as the new IPL chairman. Ashish Shelar will take over the vacant position of Treasurer from Dhumal. Meanwhile, Rajeev Shukla will continue as the Vice President of the board. Jay Shah is set to get another term as the secretary. Assam Cricket Association's Devajit Saikia is set to replace Jayesh George as the joint secretary.