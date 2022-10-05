Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Decoding the numbers of Virat Kohli

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 05, 2022

Virat Kohli has been sensational in T20 Worls Cups (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli is one of the batters to watch out for in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. He has been among runs lately and even smashed his maiden T20I ton at the Asia Cup. The former Indian skipper has been a prolific run-getter across formats. Several prominent records await him in the upcoming ICC event. We decode his numbers in the T20 WC.

Run Tally Fifth-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup

Kohli has so far been a part of India's four T20 World Cup campaigns. With 845 runs in 21 games, he is the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament's history. Among Indians, only Rohit Sharma is ahead of him on the list with 847 runs. Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Chris Gayle (965) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (897) are the others above Kohli in the elite list.

Stats Most runs in the tournament since his debut

Kohli made his T20 World Cup debut in the 2012 edition and was among the runs straightaway. No other batter has scored more T20 World Cup runs than Kohli since his maiden appearance in the competition. Jos Buttler follows the 33-year-old on the list with 574 runs. Among Indian players, Rohit is second to Kohli with 544 runs.

Fifties Most half-centuries in T20 World Cup

The talismanic right-handed batter has slammed 10 half-centuries in the tournament, most for any batter. With nine fifty-plus scores, Chris Gayle follows his former RCB teammate on the list. He has seven fifties and two centuries under his belt. Rohit Sharma holds the third place with eight such scores. Since Kohli's debut in the tournament, no other batter has more than five fifty-plus scores.

Stats Most runs in knockout matches

Kohli has a reputation of being a big-match player and his performances in knock-out games depict the same. His tally of 238 runs in three games is the highest for any player in T20 World Cup knock-out clashes. The right-handed batter has scored in excess of 70 every time he has taken the field in the semi-final or final of the tournament.

Average Kohli averages over 76

Among batters with at least 400 runs in the tournament, Kohli's average of 76.81 is the highest. Former Australian international Michael Hussey follows him on the list with 437 runs at 54.62. No other batter in this category has an average of even 45. Among Indian internationals, Rohit follows Kohli with an average of 38.5 in the event.

Information Player of the Tournament

Kohli is the only player to be adjudged Player of the Series twice in T20 World Cups. He got the honor in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the tournament, where he scored 319 and 273 runs, respectively.

Records His record in run-chases

Kohli's numbers are at another level while batting second in T20 World Cup matches. He has scored 459 runs in the competition while chasing in 10 matches. Only David Warner is ahead of him with 538 runs. Notably, Kohli averages 229.50 while batting second in the tournament. Among other batters with at least 270 runs in T20 WC chases, no one averages even 42.