Sports

Who is India's fast-bowling sensation Mukesh Kumar? Key stats

Who is India's fast-bowling sensation Mukesh Kumar? Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 05, 2022, 03:13 pm 2 min read

Mukesh Kumar featured in the 2022 Irani Cup

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar has been picked in India's 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. A surprise inclusion, Mukesh has been in sensational touch lately, and the same earned him a maiden Team India call-up. Mukesh, who recently featured in the Irani Cup, would like to make most of his chances if given an opportunity.

Information How did Mukesh start?

Mukesh, a right-arm pacer, hails from Gopalganj district in Bihar and represents West Bengal in domestic cricket. The 28-year-old made his First-Class debut in October 2015 against Haryana. His T20 debut came against Gujarat in January 2016, while his List-A debut was marked against Uttar Pradesh in December 2015. Mukesh has been Bengal's mainstay pacer lately.

Stats How Mukesh has fared so far?

In 18 List-A matches so far, Mukesh has taken 17 wickets at an average of 44.00 and economy rate of 5.17. The fast bowler has 19 wickets in 17 T20 matches at an economy rate of 7.25. Coming to his numbers in red-ball cricket, the youngster has 113 wickets in just 31 matches at an average of 22.50.

Form How has Mukesh fared so far?

Mukesh scalped nine wickets in three unofficial four-day matches against New Zealand-A last month. He was also Bengal's joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season with 20 wickets in just nine innings. Notably, Mukesh is yet to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. He went unsold in IPL 2022 auction, having kept his base price Rs. 20 lakh.

Selection 'Got emotional,' says Mukesh on his national selection

As per reports, Mukesh didn't know about his selection until he was added to Team India's Whatsapp group for South Africa ODIs. "I got very emotional. It was all blur," Mukesh told PTI from Rajkot. Mukesh also revealed that his late father was unsure about his credentials. "Unko shaq tha ki main qaabil hoon bhi ya nahi," he recalled.

Job A government job aspirant

Mukesh had appeared for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) exam three times as his father wanted him to become a government employee. He is now employed by the Comptroller and Auditor General office. "Life is all about learning and it never stops. My endeavor would be to ensure that till I play cricket, I should never stop learning," he stated.

Poll Will Mukesh Kumar make his ODI debut in SA series?

Yes 65.52% No 34.48% Poll completed