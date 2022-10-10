Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Decoding the stats of Ravichandran Ashwin

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 10, 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin will appear in his fifth T20 WC

Ravichandran Ashwin will aim to make a significant mark in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The spinner has been handy in T20Is, and his numbers are pretty impressive as well. He has appeared in four T20 World Cups so far - 2012, 2014, 2016 and, 2021. Ashwin will certainly aim to utilize all his experience. Here we decode his stats in the tournament.

Stats How Ashwin fared in each event?

Ashwin took five wickets from four games in his debut campaign in 2012. His best run came in 2014, where he finished as the joint-third-highest wicket-taker alongside Samuel Badree with 11 scalps. He took four and six wickets in the 2016 and 2021 event, respectively. Ashwin's economy rate was in excess of six (7.66) only in the 2016 event.

Feats India's highest wicket-taker in T20 WC

With 26 wickets in 18 games, Ashwin is India's highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja (21) is the only other Indian with 20-plus wickets in the event. While his economy rate (6.01) has been exemplary, his best figures (4/11) came against Australia in 2014. Ashwin stands eighth on the overall list. Among off-spinners, Saeed Ajmal (36) and Ajantha Mendis (35) are above him.

Stat Attack Second-most wickets since his debut

Only Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (29) has taken more T20 WC wickets since Ashwin's debut in the tournament in 2012. Samuel Badree (24) and Mitchell Starc (24) are the other bowlers with 20-plus wickets in this period. Mendis (19) and Mohammad Nabi (17) follow Ashwin among off-spinners. Among Indian players, Jadeja occupies the second position with 16 wickets.

Economy Ashwin has a sensational economy rate

Ashwin, who is known to contain batters with his brilliance, has the best economy rate (6.01) among bowlers with at least 25 wickets in the competition. While Shakib (6.43) occupies the second spot, Mendis (6.7) follows him. Interestingly, spinners occupy the top five positions on this list. Among pacers in this category, only Dale Steyn (6.96) has an economy rate of under seven.

Information Best figures by an Indian

Ashwin recorded figures of 4/11 against Australia during the 2014 event, the best for an Indian bowler in T20 WC. Harbhajan Singh (4/12), RP Singh (4/15), Zaheer Khan (4/19) and Pragyan Ojha ((4/21) are the other Indians with four-fers in the tournament.

T20I stats How Ashwin has fared in T20Is?

With 66 wickets (59 games), Ashwin, who made his T20I debut in 2010, is India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (85), Yuzvendra Chahal (85) and Jasprit Bumrah (70), are ahead of him. While his economy rate reads 6.80, his best figures (4/8) came against Sri Lanka in 2016. The veteran off-spinner has 22 and 44 wickets in home and away T20Is respectively.

Information His overall stats in T20 cricket

Overall in T20 cricket, Ashwin has 281 wickets in 290 games at an economy rate of 6.95. He has four four-wicket hauls, while his bowling strike rate is 25.87. The 35-year-old also has a half-century under his best in the format.