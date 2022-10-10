Sports

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Oct 10, 2022, 06:18 pm 3 min read

India have a 36-50 win-loss record against South Africa in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India will look to grab hold of the three-match series against South Africa in Tuesday's decider. Shreyas Iyer (113*) and Ishan Kishan (93) helped the hosts draw level in Ranchi. Seamer Mohammed Siraj was spot-on with his line and lengths. Meanwhile, SA have the competence to hand a drubbing, as was the case in the home series earlier this year. Here is the preview.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record (ODIs)

The Men in Blue have snapped up their four-match losing streak versus SA in 50-over cricket. Prior to the second ODI, India last won against the Proteas in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Also, India have bettered their record against their rivals to 36-50 (NR: 3). The hosts are vying for another series win in Delhi.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host this affair. It has been a moderately scoring venue, with an average first innings total of 230. Interestingly, the venue last hosted a one-dayer in March 2019, with India losing by 35 runs against Australia. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

IND vs SA A riveting contest awaits the cricketing fraternity

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are yet to fire in this series. The likes of Iyer, Kishan, and Sanju Samson hold the key in the middle-order. Siraj, who garnered a three-fer in Ranchi, remains a threat. For SA, Temba Bavuma, who missed the second ODI due to illness, might return and captain in this fixture. David Miller and Aiden Markram could render solid performances.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan. South Africa (Probable XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks/Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Stats Who are the key performers?

David Miller has scored 282 runs this year, averaging a whopping 70.50 (50s: 2). Versus India, Quinton de Kock has racked up 1,066 runs at 59.22 (100s: 6, 50s: 2). Shreyas Iyer's last six ODI scores read 80, 54, 63, 44, 50, and 113*. Sanju Samson has clubbed 292 runs at 73.00. Kagiso Rabada has snared 135 scalps in 87 matches, averaging 27.77.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock (vc), Ishan Kishan, David Miller, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shubman Gill, Aiden Markram, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, David Miller (vc), Shreyas Iyer (c), Aiden Markram, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

