Roger Binny appointed BCCI President, replaces Sourav Ganguly: Details here

Roger Binny has been named the 36th president of the cricket board

Former Indian all-rounder, Roger Binny, has succeeded Sourav Ganguly as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President. His appointment was confirmed at the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai. Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the post. He has been named the 36th president of the cricket board. Here are further details.

Ganguly, who took over as the BCCI president in 2019, was eligible to extend his role as per Supreme Court's revised norms.

However, he reportedly didn't get the backing from other members.

According to PTI, the former India captain wanted to continue with his role.

However, after his meetings with the stakeholders, he was informed that a second term remains out of the question.

Career Binny, India's 1983 World Cup hero!

Binny helped India win the historic 1983 World Cup. The former right-arm seamer finished as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, having claimed 18 wickets at 18.66. He represented India in 27 Tests and 72 ODIs. Binny finished with 124 wickets and 1,459 runs with the bat. Binny was also the coach of the 2000 Under-19 World Cup-winning team.

Developments A look at the developments

As per reports, the news of Ganguly not continuing with his role as president comes after a recent meeting involving top BCCI officials, including N Srinivasan, former BCCI president, in New Delhi. It was followed by another meeting at the residence of a top BJP leader. Notably, the tenure of Ganguly as the top chief ends this month.

A two-day window (October 11-12) was held for filing of nomination applications (in person). The nominated candidates were supposed to be announced a day later, with October 14 being the date for the withdrawal of nominations (in person). The contesting candidates were named on October 15 (Binny). The election and declarations, "a mere formality", took place on October 18.