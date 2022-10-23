Sports

T20 World Cup, BAN vs NED: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 23, 2022, 11:22 am 3 min read

Netherlands have defeated England twice in T20 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh will kick-start their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Netherlands on October 24. Having cleared the qualifying stage, the Dutch side would be high on confidence. However, a tougher challenge is awaiting them in the Super 12 round. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will have a point to prove as they have struggled in the format lately. Here is the preview of the upcoming duel.

Match details Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this contest. While the average first innings score reads 165, sides batting first have won five of the nine T20Is played here. The track has been good for batting, but the pacers can be impactful in overcast conditions. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed (9:30 AM IST) on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Information Here's the head-to-head record

The two sides have met thrice in T20Is so far, with Bangladesh leading the head-to-head record by a 2-1 margin. Their last meeting, which was in March 2016, saw the Bangla Tigers record a narrow eight-run win. Tamim Iqbal starred in the contest with 83*.

BAN vs NED Momentum in Netherlands' favor

Netherlands defeated UAE and Namibia in the qualifying stage before going down against Sri Lanka. They have been pretty impressive across all departments and won't mind upsetting a full-member team. On the other hand, Bangladesh have won just four of their 16 T20Is so far in 2022. Moreover, most of their players including Shakib Al Hasan haven't played much on Aussie tracks.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam. Netherlands (Probable XI): Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

Stats Who are the key performers?

With 122 scalps, Shakib is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Litton Das (417) and Afif Hossain (405) are among the leading run-getters in T20Is this year (for Bangladesh). Max O'Dowd finished the qualifying stage as the second-highest run-scorer (129 runs). Bas de Leede took seven wickets in three games in the qualifying stage. Mustafizur Rahman is six scalps away from completing 100 T20I wickets.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy Cricket (Option 1): Scott Edwards, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Max O'Dowd (VC), Vikramjit Singh, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Bas De Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Van Meekeren, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed. Fantasy Cricket (Option 2): Scott Edwards, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain (VC), Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Shakib Al Hasan, Bas De Leede (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Paul Van Meekeren, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.