La Liga 2022-23, Real Madrid trounce Sevilla 3-1: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 23, 2022, 11:18 am 2 min read

Real Madrid have been unbeaten in 11 matches in La Liga 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Vinicius Junior shone as Real Madrid thumped Sevilla 3-1 to stitch an 11-match unbeaten streak in La Liga 2022-23. Luka Modric put Real ahead 1-0 before the Palanganas pulled one back in the second half. Later, substitute Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde netted successive goals to hand an agonizing defeat for the visitors. We look at the records broken in the match.

Match How did the match pan out?

Vinicius took the ball away from an onrushing Gonzalo Montiel and found Modric, who put Real in the lead. Real had a few more attempts to double the lead before facing a Montiel scare near halftime. In the second half, Erik Lamela leveled the scenes for Sevilla from a Montiel through ball. Vinicius tapped an assist for Vazquez before Madrid added the third soon.

Standings Four-match win streak for Real

Since the 1-1 draw against Osasuna, Real Madrid have pulled a four-match win streak to tally 10 wins in La Liga 2022-23. The reigning champions (31) have a six-point cushion over second-placed Barcelona (25). Real Sociedad (22) and Atletico Madrid (20) trail them. Meanwhile, Sevilla (10) are seated 14th (W2, D4, L5).

Modric Modric clocks 450 appearances for Real Madrid

Croatian ace Modric featured in his 450th game for the Whites across competitions. As per Opta, he netted only his second goal against Sevilla in 19 matches. Only against Villareal and Granada has Modric fetched more goals in the Real Madrid outfit (3 each). Meanwhile, it was his second goal in La Liga 2022-23.

Records A distinguishable record for Real

As per Opta, Real Madrid have gone 13 successive games without a home defeat against Sevilla in the Spanish top-flight (W12 D1) since losing 3-4 in December 2008. Also, the Blancos have scored in each of their last 17 home fixtures against them in La Liga (54 goals in total).