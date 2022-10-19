Sports

T20 WC, Namibia vs UAE: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

T20 WC, Namibia vs UAE: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 19, 2022, 04:07 pm 3 min read

Namibia aiming to qualify for the next stage (Source: Twitter/ @CricketNamibia1)

Namibia will meet United Arab Emirates in their next encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. It will be the last match for both sides in the qualifying stage. Namibia thrashed Sri Lanka in their opener before going down against Netherlands by five wickets. UAE, on the other hand, lost their first two games in the tournament. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The duel will take place at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on October 20 Five T20Is have been played at this venue so far, with the average first-innings score being 144. The track has been fruitful for bowlers as the chasing team has won three games here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Hotstar.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have crossed swords only once in T20Is so far. The meeting, which took place in October last year, saw Namibia record a 17-run win. Chasing 160 in Dubai, UAE looked in the hunt for the best part but eventually fell short. Jan Frylinck was the star of the contest, recording figures of 6/26 in four overs.

NAM vs UAE Namibia to fight for a Super 12 berth

Namibia will certainly head into the contest as favorites, having defeated WI in their opener. As their net run rate (+1.277) is the highest among all teams in Group A, they will go through the next stage with a win. Although UAE are still mathematically in the race, they would need to rewrite history books to go through. Hence, they will play for pride.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Stats Who are the key performers?

David Wiese is one of those rare all-rounders, who have a fifty and a five-fer in T20Is. Jan Frylinck has scored 87 runs alongside taking three wickets so far in the competition. Karthik Meiyappan, in his last outing, became the first UAE player to record a hat-trick in men's T20Is. Muhammad Waseem scored a valiant 47-ball 41 against Netherlands in UAE's opener.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 2): Vriitya Aravind, Gerhard Erasmus, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, David Wiese (VC), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck (C), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique Fantasy XI (Option 2): Vriitya Aravind, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Waseem Muhammad, Aryan Lakra, JJ Smit (C), Jan Frylinck, Basil Hameed, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Karthik Meiyappan (VC), Junaid Siddique