ICC T20 WC warm-up match: Indians beat Western Australia XI

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 10, 2022, 04:58 pm 2 min read

India won the match by 13 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India defeated Western Australia XI in the first warm-up match ahead of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Perth. The Indians successfully defended 158, restricting the hosts to 145/8. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh took three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two each. A half-century by Suryakumar Yadav laid the foundation of India's win. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

India started at a decent pace but were tottering at 3/45 in 6.5 overs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant struggled, while Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar added some firepower. Later, Hardik Pandya (27), Dinesh Karthik (19*), and Axar Patel (10) guided India to 158/6. Bhuvi and Arshdeep reduced WA to 4/12 in no time. Although Sam Fanning shone with a fifty, WA fell short.

Another match-winning knock by Surya

Suryakumar continues his exploits in T20I cricket. SKY, the leading run-scorer of 2022, exhibited another show of his strokes. He slammed 52 off 35 balls, a knock laced with 3 fours and as many sixes. The right-handed batter shared valuable partnerships with Pandya and Karthik.

Arshdeep, the pick of India's bowlers

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh seems to be doing his trick in the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah. He made early inroads in WA's batting line-up. The youngster snapped up three wickets for just six runs in three overs, including a maiden. As stated, Bhuvneshwar and Chahal took two wickets each. Harshal Patel, who turned out to be expensive, also chipped in with a wicket.

India set to face Australia and New Zealand

A full-strength Team India will play hosts Australia in their next warm-up encounter on October 17 at the Gabba, Brisbane. The Men in Blue will face New Zealand two days later at the same venue. India would then lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their first group-stage match of the T20 World Cup. India vie for their second T20 WC title.