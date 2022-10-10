Sports

Taylor Fritz wins 2022 Japan Open, breaks these records

Oct 10, 2022

Number three seed Taylor Fritz eked out a 7-6(3), 7-6(2) win against Frances Tiafoe to win the Japan Open on Sunday. He garnered his fourth career title and third in the season underway, including an ATP 1000 Masters title in Indian Wells. Fritz, who began 2022 as the world number 23, also breached the Top 10 Rankings to be seated career-high eighth. Here's more.

Both Fritz and Tiafoe fired 12 aces each and enjoyed a 75% win on their first serves. Fritz didn't concede a single double fault in contrast to fourth-seeded Tiafoe (4). He won two tie-breakers and pocketed a total of 90 points, including 57 from serves.

As per ATP, Fritz now boasts a 5-1 win-loss record against his fellow countryman, with wins in the last five matches. Notably, he has a 3-0 record against Tiafoe this season, having won in the Australian Open, Montreal and now Tokyo.

As per ATP, it was the first all-American singles final in Tokyo since 1996, when Pete Sampras bested Richey Reneberg and eighth overall at the tournament. Also, the 1996 finale completed a run of four successive all-American finals in Tokyo and five back-to-back American champions. Sampras triumphed on three occasions, while Jim Courier emerged winner twice.

Fritz has now raced to a 41-17 win-loss record in the season. Earlier this year, the 24-year-old bested Spanish ace Rafael Nadal to claim his maiden ATP 1000 Masters title at Indian Wells. He then defended his title in Eastbourne before snatching his maiden honor in Tokyo in what was his fourth appearance at the hard-court event.

Fritz has now joined the Big Four with a Tokyo honor to his name - Roger Federer (2006), Nadal (2010), Andy Murray (2011), and Novak Djokovic (2019). He has also jumped to the seventh spot in the ATP Live Race to Turin. He is close to qualifying for the ATP Finals slated to take place between November 13-20

Fritz is the third player to breach the Top 10 in 2022, besides Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Briton Cameron Norrie. Since 1973, he is the 36th American and 179th player overall in the history of ATP Rankings to attain this feat The San Diego-born's 41 wins in 2022 is a new season-best. Before 2022, he hadn't won over 34 games in a full season.