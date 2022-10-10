Sports

India's Smriti Mandhana appears in her 100th WT20I: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 10, 2022, 03:38 pm 3 min read

Smriti Mandhana is leading India in her milestone game (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen).

Smriti Mandhana has added another feather to her already illustrious hat, becoming the second Indian player to appear in 100 Women's T20Is. The dashing opener achieved the feat in the 19th match (against Thailand) of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. Harmanpreet Kaur is the only other Indian Women's player to get to this feat. Here we decode Mandhana's T20I stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mandhana has been a prolific run-scorer for India since her international debut in 2013.

She is the second-most capped Indian player in Women's T20Is, behind Harmanpreet (135).

The southpaw is also the designated vice-captain of the team across formats and has led the side on several occasions.

Mandhana led India to a nine-wicket victory against Thailand in the absence of Kaur.

Twitter Post BCCI Women congratulates Mandhana!

Milestones Feats achieved by Mandhana

Overall, Mandhana is the 22nd player to appear in 100 Women's T20Is. Meanwhile, only Australia's Alyssa Healy has played more Women's T20Is (102) since Mandhana's debut in the format. Among Indians, Kaur (97) follows the southpaw on the list. Veteran batters Rohit Sharma (142) and Virat Kohli (107) are the other Indian players to feature in 100 T20Is across categories.

Runs Third-most runs since debut

Mandhana's tally of 2,373 runs is the third-highest since her maiden appearance in the format. Suzie Bates (2,523) and Meg Lanning (2,519) are above the Indian star on this list. Among Indians, Harmanpreet follows Mandhana with 2,074 in 97 games. Sophie Devine (2,349) and Bismah Maroof (2,051) are the only other batters with at least 2,000 runs in this period.

Stats Decoding her career stats

Mandhana is overall the ninth-highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is. Harmanpreet is the only Indian ahead of her with 2,647 runs. The southpaw averages 26.96 in the format, while her strike rate reads 122.19. Her tally of 17-fifty plus scores in the format is the joint-third-highest for any player alongside Lanning. Bates (24), Stafanie Taylor (21) and Devine (18) are above her.

Information Knack of big scores

Three of the five highest individual scores by an Indian Women in T20Is belong to Mandhana - 86*, 83 and 79*. Mithali Raj (97) and Harmanpreet (103) occupy the top two positions. Mandhana also has third-most runs (2,252) as an opener in the format.

Form How has Smriti Mandhana fared this year?

She has been sensational in 2022, having scored 402 runs in 16 games at an average and strike rate of 33.50 and 129.26, respectively (50s: 3). Among full-member team players, only Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (478) and compatriot Jemimah Rodrigues (406) have scored more runs. Mandhana's strike rate (129.26) is the highest among batters with at least 300 runs in 2022 (full members).