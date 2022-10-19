Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India-NZ warm-up match washed out

Oct 19, 2022

Rain played spoilsport at The Gabba (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The ICC T20 World Cup warm-up fixture between India and New Zealand at The Gabba, Brisbane, has been called-off due to incessant rain. Earlier in the day, the practice game between Pakistan and Afghanistan at this venue suffered a similar fate. While India won their first practice match against Australia, Pakistan lost to England. Here are further details.

Twitter Post BCCI gave the confirmation

Match at The Gabba has been called off due to persistent rains. pic.twitter.com/pWSOSNBWz1 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2022

Match India beat Australia in first practice match

India beat Australia in their first warm-up fixture in Brisbane. The Men in Blue snatched victory from jaws of defeat, having defended 186. Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad, defended 11 runs in the final over. The former dismantled the Australian innings, taking three wickets. Earlier, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav slammed innings-defining half-centuries.

Schedule ICC T20 WC: Australia-NZ to clash in opener

The Super 12 stage of the T20 WC will kick off with Australia taking on New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 22. England will lock horns with Afghanistan on the same day at the Perth Stadium. The next day would witness the high-octane India-Pakistan clash at the MCG. Earlier in the day, two qualifiers will square off in Hobart.

India T20 WC: Here is India's full schedule

After taking on Pakistan in the opener, India will face the runner-up of Group A at the SCG on October 27. They will be up against South Africa in Perth on October 30. In their fourth game, India will face Bangladesh in Adelaide on November 2. India will play their last game against the winner of Group B in Melbourne on November 6.

Preparations India's preparations for the mega event

Winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup, India endured a tough time in Asia Cup 2022. Although they defeated Australia and South Africa in the home T20I series, several issues in the bowling and fielding departments popped up. Death bowling is arguably the side's biggest concern in the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja isn't available either.