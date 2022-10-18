Sports

T20 World Cup, WI vs ZIM: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

West Indies are the only team to have won the T20 WC twice (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

West Indies will fight for survival in their upcoming clash against Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The two-time T20 WC champions suffered a humiliating 42-run defeat against Scotland in their opener. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, comprehensively defeated Ireland by 31 runs in their opening contest. Here is the preview of the upcoming duel.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The contest will take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday (October 19). The venue has hosted five T20Is so far, with the average first-innings score being 172. The track is fruitful for batting as teams batting first have clinched four encounters here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have locked thrice in T20Is so far, with the head-to-head record being 2-1 in West Indies' favor. West Indies and Zimbabwe last met in the format back in March 2013. The Men in Maroon put up a convincing show and recorded a 41-run triumph in North Sound. Samuel Badree starred in the contest, recording figures of 3/17 in his four overs.

WI vs ZIM Can West Indies bounce back?

A defeat in this contest might end WI's hopes of qualifying for the Super-12 stage. Hence, they must put their best foot forward. Skipper Nicholas Pooran needs to lead from the front, while prominent figures Jason Holder and Rovman Powell also need to perform. Zimbabwe might secure a berth in the next stage with this win. They will rely on in-form all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

West Indies (Probable XI): Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c and wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy. Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Against Ireland, Raza smashed the highest individual score by a Zimbabwe player in T20 WC (82). He has been averaging 42.71 and has a strike rate of 154.52 in T20Is this year. Muzarabani recorded figures of 3/23 in his last outing. With 562 runs, Pooran is the WI's highest run-getter in T20Is this year. Holder has 25 wickets in 17 T20Is in 2022.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Nicholas Pooran (vc), Regis Chakabva, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Milton Shumba, Jason Holder, Sikandar Raza (c), Raymon Reifer, Blessing Muzarabani, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King (c), Evin Lewis, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Jason Holder (vc), Kyle Mayers, Blessing Muzarabani, Alzarri Joseph, Obed Mccoy.