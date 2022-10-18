Sports

Women's IPL gets green signal at BCCI AGM: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 18, 2022, 06:58 pm 2 min read

Women's IPL will begin in March next year (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The inaugural edition of the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway next year. Notably, India's flagship T20 tournament for women received a go-ahead at the concluded BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM). The IPL for women will replace the Women's T20 Challenge, which had its final season this year. Last week, it was reported that five teams will compete in the Women's IPL.

Context Why does this story matter?

Women's IPL is the need of the hour.

Fans have been clamoring for a power-packed women's T20 league since India Women's resurgence over the last few years.

The ECB has the Women's Hundred, Cricket Australia boasts a Women's BBL, and now Cricket West Indies has entered the fray with WCPL.

Now, the BCCI will be chalking out the itinerary for the inaugural WIPL season.

Statement Here is what Jay Shah had said

Earlier this year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the valuation of Women's IPL is going to astonish everyone. "Not to forget interest from outside. We are in discussions with other Boards about the possible window when all top cricketers will be available. I can promise that the valuation of the league will stun one and all," Shah had told PTI.

Details A look at the key details

The Women's IPL will have a total of 20 matches. Unlike the men's IPL, which follows the home and away format, the women's tournament could be played across two venues. Five teams could play each other twice in the league stage. The team finishing at the top will qualify directly for the final. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams will be playing an Eliminator.

Overseas Playing XI could have five overseas players

In an interesting move, the BCCI is planning to extend the overseas player-limit in the Playing XI to five. The men's IPL still follows the four-player (overseas) format. As far as WIPL is concerned, a maximum of four overseas players in the XI can be from the ICC Full Member nations. The remaining one can be from an Associate Nation.

Information The tournament will kick-off in March 2023

Earlier this year, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly stated that the much-awaited Women's IPL is expected to kick-off early next year. It was also reported that the BCCI has narrowed down a window for the maiden edition (March 2023).