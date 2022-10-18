Sports

Virat Kohli named most marketable cricketer of 2022: Details here

Virat Kohli named most marketable cricketer of 2022: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 18, 2022, 06:22 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli is the most followed cricketer on social media (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is the most marketable cricketer of 2022, according to London-based SportsPro. Overall, the veteran batter is seventh on the list of athletes, which has Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo at the pinnacle. While no other cricketer is in the top 10, Rohit Sharma follows Kohli in the list, occupying the 20th spot. Notably, Kohli has been impressive in recent months.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kohli is one of the most popular athletes on social media and has a high brand value.

He is the only Asian to have over 200 million followers on Instagram.

The 33-year-old has also been an ambassador of several prominent brands including Puma, Audi, Myntra, and VIVO.

Owing to the same, he has been ranked the most marketable cricketer this year.

Numbers What do the numbers say?

As per the developments, Kohli received a marketability score of 49.24. While his Brand Strength score read 14.22/20, the veteran has an Audience and a Reach rating of 24.02/50. His Brand Economics score is 11.01/30. Table topper Ronaldo's marketability score reads 91.21. The Manchester United star has been given 11.21/20 for Brand Strength, 50/50 for Audience and Reach, and 30/30 for Economics.

Information Other cricketers on the list

Besides Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, there is no other cricketer in the top 50. The other cricketers on the list include Shikhar Dhawan (70), Hardik Pandya (71), Joe Root (72), and Jos Butler (78).

Top 10 Here is the top 10 list

Most marketable athletes of 2022 1. Cristiano Ronaldo - Football 2. Serena Williams - Tennis 3. Lewis Hamilton - F1 4. LeBron James - Basketball 5. Lionel Messi - Football 6. Naomi Osaka - Tennis 7. Virat Kohli - Cricket 8. Alex Morgan - Football 9. Sam Kerr - Football 10. Tom Brady - American Football

Form Kohli has been in staggering form lately

Kohli, who was enduring a lean run for the last couple of years, found his mojo in Asia Cup 2022. Since the start of the continental tournament, the Indian batter has scored 404 runs in 10 T20Is with his average and strike rate being 57.71 and 141.75 respectively (50s: 3, 100: 1). He is now gearing up for the ICC T20 World Cup.