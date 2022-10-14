Sports

Prithvi Shaw slams a 61-ball 134 versus Assam: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 14, 2022, 03:24 pm 2 min read

Prithvi Shaw hammered a solid century in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Dashing opening batter Prithvi Shaw hammered a solid century in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy versus Assam (Elite Group A) on Friday. Shaw dazzled with a knock of 134 from just 61 balls for Mumbai. His valiant effort helped Mumbai beat Assam by 61 runs. Mumbai amassed a staggering 230/3 in 20 overs. In response, Assam folded for 169. Here's more.

Do you know? Shaw impresses versus Assam

Shaw's knock was laced with 13 fours and nine sixes. He struck at 219.67. He shared a defining century-plus stand for the second wicket with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a 30-ball 42. Post that, Shaw added another 51-run stand alongside Sarfaraz Khan (15*).

Scenes Shaw leads the scoring chart; Mumbai top Elite Group A

Shaw is leading the chart in terms of runs in the ongoing SMAT 2022. He has amassed 218 runs from 3 games at an average of 109.00. He has registered one century and a fifty. Shaw has smashed 27 fours and 11 sixes so far. Meanwhile, Mumbai are top of the standings in Elite Group A. Mumbai have won all three games (NRR +3.375).

Information 4th batter to slam a century in SMAT 2022

Shaw is now the 4th batter to slam a century in the ongoing tournament. He joins the likes of Nitish Rana (Delhi), Devdutt Padikkal (Karnataka), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra) to slam a century.

Do you know? Shaw's numbers in T20 cricket

Shaw slammed his maiden century in T20 cricket. He has piled up 2,287 runs in the format at an average of 27.72. He has also struck at an impressive 150.75. He has smashed 261 fours and 98 sixes in T20s.

Details Mumbai hammer sorry Assam

Mumbai rode on Shaw's 134 to post a solid 230/3. For Assam, Riyan Parag bowled well, claiming 1/25 from his 4 overs. Sarfaraz and Shivam Dube helped the side finish strongly. In response, Assam failed to get going in this massive run-chase. Tushar Deshpande was in top form, claiming three scalps. No Assam batter managed to get a fifty.