T20 WC: Bowlers to watch out for in powerplay overs

Oct 19, 2022

Cricket fans can't keep calm as the high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup is underway. Defending champions Australia are hosting the tournament. Meanwhile, powerplay is an important phase in T20 cricket where batters look to make the most of the field restrictions. Hence, bowlers have a minimal margin of error. Here we look at the top five bowlers to watch out for in powerplay overs.

Context Why does this story matter?

In T20Is, the first six overs of an innings are mandatory powerplay overs.

Only two fielders can be outside the 30-yard circle in this period.

Hence, bowlers can't afford to put a foot wrong in this phase as the loose deliveries would disappear for boundaries.

Nevertheless, there have been several bowlers who have enjoyed bowling in powerplay overs.

#5 Can Tim Southee take New Zealand to glory?

The joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is alongside Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee has been sensational for New Zealand in the format. Although Southee doesn't have express pace, his swing and accuracy make him a force to reckon with. His tally of 36 wickets in 76 T20I innings is the second-highest for any bowler in powerplays. The veteran pacer concedes runs at 7.5 in this phase.

#4 Kagiso Rabada holds the key for South Africa

Kagiso Rabada is a genuine wicket-taker and South Africa will have high expectations from him. The right-arm quick has pace in his arsenal and his accuracy makes him an asset in every phase of the game. In powerplays, he has so far taken 23 wickets in 49 innings with his economy rate reading 7.93. Notably, Rabada took a hat-trick in last year's T20 WC.

#3 Mitchell Starc can be lethal in powerplays

The Australian speedster has every weapon in his armory required to shine in T20 cricket. Mitchell Starc is particularly lethal in the initial overs as he can swing the new ball with pace. The left-arm speedster has so far taken 27 powerplay wickets in 55 T20I innings at a sensational economy rate of 6.36. Not to forget, Starc is well versed with Australian tracks.

#2 Josh Hazlewood has been enjoying a purple patch

The top-ranked T20I bowler, Josh Hazlewood has been sensational in T20Is and opposition teams must beware of his prowess. Hazlewood, who is often compared to Glenn McGrath, bowls at decent pace. His main strengths have been accuracy and variations which have troubled many prominent batters. So far, he has taken 30 wickets in powerplays in 36 innings at an economy rate of 6.36.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruling the charts

Often criticized for not having rapid pace, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has aced the art of bowling in powerplays. His ability to swing the ball is not second to many and his numbers speak volumes of his brilliance. His tally of 44 wickets in 76 innings is the highest for any bowler in powerplays. Moreover, the Indian pacer has conceded runs at 5.73 in this phase.