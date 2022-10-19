Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Atletico held by Rayo Vallecano: Key stats

Oct 19, 2022

Alvaro Morata handed Atletico the lead in the 20th minute (Photo Credit: Twitter/@atletienglish)

Radamel Falcao scored a 92nd-minute penalty as Rayo Vallecano held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw on matchday 10 of La Liga 2022-23 season. Earlier, Alvaro Morata handed Atletico the lead in the 20th minute. Atletico had a better first half and dominated the show. After half-time, Antoine Griezmann had a goal ruled out for off-side before Falcao restored parity for the visitors.

Match How did the match pan out?

Morata handed Atletico the lead after Falcao lost the ball and Griezmann found the Spaniard with a superb cross. Rayo failed to create much post that and things looked comfortable for the hosts. Both sides had presentable chances after half-time but the scoreline remained intact. However, VAR awarded Rayo a late penalty following a handball inside the box by Gimenez.

Duo Key numbers for Griezmann and Morata

Griezmann provided his 81st club career assist in all competitions, including 61 in La Liga. In 2022-23, he has three goals and two assists in La Liga. Morata scored his fifth league goal this season for Atletico. He is the eighth La Liga player this season to net 5 or more goals. Overall, he has 48 La Liga goals, including 25 for Real Madrid.

Do you know? 60 La Liga goals for Falcao

36-year-old striker Falcao scored his second goal for Rayo in the ongoing season. He now has eight goals for Rayo in 32 La Liga appearances. Falcao, who spent two seasons at Atletico earlier, has raced to 60 La Liga goals.

Griezmann Griezmann impresses for Atletico Madrid

As per Opta, Griezmann created seven goal-scoring chances against Rayo. It's now the best tally in a single game in his entire La Liga career and the best by an Atletico player since Koke against Real Valladolid in September 2012 (10). He dominated the first half, making six recoveries, completing 16 passes in the opposition half, and creating five chances.

Information Atletico are third in La Liga 2022-23

Atletico are third at the moment with 20 points from 10 games (W6 D2 L2). Real Madrid (25) and Barcelona (22) are above them with a game in hand each. Meanwhile, Rayo are 10th with 12 points from 10 games (W3 D3 L4).