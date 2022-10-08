Sports

Record-breaking Erling Haaland helps Man City win in Premier League

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Oct 08, 2022, 09:37 pm 3 min read

City stay unbeaten across nine matches in Premier League 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Manchester City torched Southampton 4-0 to claim the top spot in the Premier League 2022-23 standings. Goals from Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden upped the Citizens 2-0 by halftime. The Saints came close to pulling one back from Stuart Armstrong but failed. Coming to the second half, Riyad Mahrez's superb finish added the third for City before Erling Haaland converted the fourth. Here's more.

Match City annihilate Southampton 4-0

Cancelo garnered a City lead with a crisp finish off Foden before the latter entered the scoresheet from Kevin De Bruyne's assist. City found the third after Rodri supplied Mahrez with a perfect cross, who then struck a fine volley at the back post. The hosts weaved past Southampton's defense down the left flank and Cancelo sent a cutback for Haaland to steer home.

Do you know? Haaland equals this record for Man City

Haaland has now scored in 10 successive games for Man City in all competitions. As per Squawka, he has become just the second player to achieve this record for the club. He has equaled the record of Billy McAdams (1957).

Information City script a unique record in build up to Haaland's goal

As per Opta, there were 21 passes in the build up to Haaland's goal against Southampton. It's now the joint-longest passing sequence leading to a goal in the Premier League so far in the ongoing season.

Do you know? 20-plus goals for Haaland in four successive seasons

Haaland has raced to 20 goals for City in all competitions this season. Besides his 15 PL goals, he has also smashed five in the Champions League. Haaland has now scored 20-plus goals in four successive seasons (44, 41, 29, and 20).

Opta stats Records galore for Haaland

Haaland (15) has already notched as many PL goals as Man City's top scorer in the English top-flight last season. He has become only the second player to score in seven back-to-back PL appearances for City after Sergio Aguero (May-September 2019). In five appearances this season, Haaland has scored as many PL goals at the Etihad as the entire City squad during 2006-07 campaign.

Information De Bruyne smashes this City record

As per Opta, De Bruyne (94) now owns the most assists for City in PL, surpassing club legend David Silva (93). He has already registered nine assists this season, the most by any player.

Records Major records smashed by Man City

As per Opta, Man City have become the first side to score at least four-plus goals in five successive top-flight home games since Spurs in 1963 (6 games). City have lost just one of their last 13 PL matches versus the Saints. City have now won nine successive PL home games scoring at least three goals.

Man City City become first side to score 30-plus goals this season

City have the top spot in the Premier League 2022-23 standings, with 23 points coming through seven wins and two draws. Arsenal (21), Tottenham (17), Chelsea (16), and Newcastle (14) follow suit. Meanwhile, the Saints languish at the 17th spot (W2, D1, L6). City have scored a staggering 33 goals, becoming the only side to go past the mark. Arsenal follow suit with 20.