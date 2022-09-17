Erling Haaland scripts Premier League history as Manchester City win
Erling Haaland smashed a new Premier League record as Manchester City beat 10-man Wolves to go on top of the Premier League 2022-23 table. As per Opta, Haaland has become the first player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four away games in the competition. Haaland scored a goal for Pep Guardiola's side as City enjoyed a 3-0 win.
As per Opta, Haaland has scored 100 goals in his last 99 games in all competitions since leaving RB Salzburg in January 2020. Mick Quinn, Papiss Cisse, and Diego Costa held the record for scoring the most goals (11) in their first 10 PL matches. As per William Hill, Haaland has equaled the tally in four fewer games (7) than these players.
Haaland now has 14 goals for City in all competitions this season, having played 10 games. He has 11 goals in the Premier League, besides an assist. Earlier this month, Haaland became the sixth player in PL history to rack up two successive hat-tricks.
Kevin De Bruyne assisted Jack Grealish for Man City's first goal and then also set Phil Foden up for the third. In 217 PL appearances, KDB now has 92 assists under his belt. He has equaled the record of Steven Gerrard in terms of Premier League assists. De Bruyne leads the assists count in the Premier League 2022-23 season (6).
De Bruyne has now been directly involved in 150 PL goals (58 goals, 92 assists) in just 217 appearances. Making his 104th Premier League appearance, Phil Foden now has 26 goals. He has two goals and two assists this season in the PL. Silva now has 62 goal involvements in the PL (G31 A31). He has three PL assists this season.
City clocked 16 attempts, out of which seven were on target. City had 60% ball possession and made 616 passes. City are top of the PL standings with 17 points from 7 games. Guardiola's side has scored 23 goals, besides letting in six.
Man City have now won each of their last 5 PL matches against Wolves with a scoreline of 16-3. As per Opta, City are now unbeaten in 22 away league games (W16 D6).
Inside 60 seconds, City went up when De Bruyne made an overlapping run behind Foden and crossed it for Grealish, who made no mistake. Haaland grabbed the second after Wolves lost possession. Wolves then saw Nathan Collins receive a straight red card for a foul on Grealish. In the second half, Foden added the 3rd goal as KDB made the assist after another overlap.