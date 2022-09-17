Sports

Erling Haaland scripts Premier League history as Manchester City win

Erling Haaland scripts Premier League history as Manchester City win

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 17, 2022, 07:05 pm 3 min read

Haaland has raced to 11 PL goals (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Erling Haaland smashed a new Premier League record as Manchester City beat 10-man Wolves to go on top of the Premier League 2022-23 table. As per Opta, Haaland has become the first player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four away games in the competition. Haaland scored a goal for Pep Guardiola's side as City enjoyed a 3-0 win.

Stat attack Haaland keeps on adding unique numbers

As per Opta, Haaland has scored 100 goals in his last 99 games in all competitions since leaving RB Salzburg in January 2020. Mick Quinn, Papiss Cisse, and Diego Costa held the record for scoring the most goals (11) in their first 10 PL matches. As per William Hill, Haaland has equaled the tally in four fewer games (7) than these players.

Do you know? Haaland has been superb for Man City this season

Haaland now has 14 goals for City in all competitions this season, having played 10 games. He has 11 goals in the Premier League, besides an assist. Earlier this month, Haaland became the sixth player in PL history to rack up two successive hat-tricks.

De Bruyne De Bruyne equals this record of Gerrard

Kevin De Bruyne assisted Jack Grealish for Man City's first goal and then also set Phil Foden up for the third. In 217 PL appearances, KDB now has 92 assists under his belt. He has equaled the record of Steven Gerrard in terms of Premier League assists. De Bruyne leads the assists count in the Premier League 2022-23 season (6).

Numbers Key numbers for KDB, Foden, and Silva

De Bruyne has now been directly involved in 150 PL goals (58 goals, 92 assists) in just 217 appearances. Making his 104th Premier League appearance, Phil Foden now has 26 goals. He has two goals and two assists this season in the PL. Silva now has 62 goal involvements in the PL (G31 A31). He has three PL assists this season.

Information Unbeaten City dominate the scenes

City clocked 16 attempts, out of which seven were on target. City had 60% ball possession and made 616 passes. City are top of the PL standings with 17 points from 7 games. Guardiola's side has scored 23 goals, besides letting in six.

Information City are unbeaten in 22 away PL matches

Man City have now won each of their last 5 PL matches against Wolves with a scoreline of 16-3. As per Opta, City are now unbeaten in 22 away league games (W16 D6).

Details City humble Wolves 3-0

Inside 60 seconds, City went up when De Bruyne made an overlapping run behind Foden and crossed it for Grealish, who made no mistake. Haaland grabbed the second after Wolves lost possession. Wolves then saw Nathan Collins receive a straight red card for a foul on Grealish. In the second half, Foden added the 3rd goal as KDB made the assist after another overlap.

Poll How many goals will Haaland score this season?