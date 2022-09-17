Sports

MI Emirates appoint Shane Bond as head coach: Details here

Written by V Shashank Sep 17, 2022, 05:11 pm 3 min read

Shane Bond will serve dual responsibilities at Mumbai Indians (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Kiwi legend Shane Bond has been appointed as head coach of Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates in the UAE's inaugural ILT20 League, commencing January 2023. Bond will continue to serve as MI's bowling coach in IPL, a role he has pulled off with finesse since 2015. He is joined by Parthiv Patel (batting coach), Vinay Kumar (bowling coach), and James Franklin (fielding coach). Here's more.

Information Bond has a stacked coaching resume

Bond has a good deal of coaching experience in his kitty. He was the head coach at Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (2018-21), besides being New Zealand's bowling coach at different stages. He has also served as England's bowling consultant in the past.

Career A look at Bond's international career

Despite an injury-marred career, Bond carved a name for himself as one of the most ferocious pace bowlers the game has ever seen. He pocketed 87 wickets in 18 Tests, averaging 22.09, with five five-fers in an innings. The right-armer clipped 147 scalps in 82 ODIs at 20.88. In T20Is, Bond pocketed 25 wickets at 21.72. He wound up his international career in 2009.

Coaching MI Emirates have brought in several others

As stated, Parthiv and Vinay have been designated as the batting and bowling coaches respectively, with Bond at the helm of the affairs. Interestingly, the ex-MI players have played an active role as MI's talent scouts since 2020 and 2021 respectively. Robin Singh, who serves as MI's batting coach, has been entrusted additional responsibility as the General Manager at MI Emirates.

Information Presenting MI Emirates squad for ILT20

MI Emirates squad: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Bradley Wheal, Bas De Leede. Meanwhile, local players will be added in the future.

SA20 MI Cape Town have a star-studded coaching line-up

MI Cape Town, who are a franchise in the SA20 League, appointed Simon Katich as head coach recently. Former New Zealand batsman James Pamment would be their fielding coach. He also has a similar role with the five-time IPL champions. Hashim Amla will serve as the side's batting coach. Meanwhile, former South African player and domestic coach Robin Peterson will be the General Manager.

Players MI Capetown's first group of players

In August, the CSA league had asked the franchises to submit a list of five players for the first group. The principle followed would be one South African, three foreigners with not more than two from the same country, and an uncapped player. MI Cape Town's first group of players includes Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, and Dewald Brevis.

Boucher Boucher takes charge as MI's head coach

With Jayawardene taking over global responsibilities, MI roped in legendary wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as head coach. The 45-year-old will step down as SA's head coach after the 2022 ICC Mens T20 World Cup. Under Boucher, SA have won 11 Tests, 12 ODIs, and 23 T20Is so far, including a 2-1 Test series win against India at home earlier this year.

Duo Jayawardene, Zaheer handed new roles at MI

MI appointed Mahela Jayawardene as their head of performance on Wednesday. Jayawardene, who has stepped down as their head coach, will now supervise coaching and scouting at MI's all three teams - MI in the IPL, MI Emirates in the ILT20, and MI Cape Town in the SA20. Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan has become the franchise's global head of cricket development.