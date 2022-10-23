Sports

2022 T20 World Cup, SA vs ZIM: Preview and stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 23, 2022, 11:44 am 3 min read

Can South Africa end their World Cup drought? (Source: Twitter/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa will meet Zimbabwe in their first meeting in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The Proteas side has blown hot and cold in T20Is lately and would be raring to make a winning start. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, played some good cricket in the qualifying stage and writing them off won't be wise for SA. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this duel. Sides batting first have won five of the nine T20Is played here. As the average first innings score is 165, the pitch is fruitful for batting. However, pacers can make a mark in expected overcast conditions. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed (1:30 PM IST) on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Information Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met five times in completed T20Is so far and SA emerged victorious every single time. Their last clash, in October 2018, saw the Proteas record a six-wicket win. Dane Paterson and Robbie Frylinck starred in that contest, scalping two wickets apiece.

SA vs ZIM South Africa would aim for a dominant start

SA will certainly head into the duel as favorites, having the services of several T20 stalwarts. However, the form of their skipper Temba Bavuma would be a concern. Their fast-bowling attack is daunting to say the least. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will count on Sikandar Raza, who has been on a roll lately. Veterans Craig Ervine and Sean Williams also need to perform.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

South Africa (Probable XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Stats Who are the key performers?

David Miller has scored 283 T20Is runs this year with his average and, strike rate being over 50 and, 180 respectively. Rilee Rossouw has scored 231 runs in six innings since his comeback to the T20I team. With 69 wickets, Tabraiz Shamsi is SA's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Sikandar Raza has scored 136 runs so far in the tournament alongside scalping five wickets.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy Cricket (Option 1): Quinton De Kock, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw (C), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (VC), Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Blessing Muzarabani Fantasy Cricket (Option 2): Quinton De Kock, David Miller (C), Rilee Rossouw, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Blessing Muzarabani